Before you sit down for your next meal, you may want to take a quick look at the latest food recalls affecting products sold in Michigan.

3 Food Recalls In Michigan You Should Know About This Week

Here are three food recalls that Michigan consumers should keep on their radar this week:

Jones Dairy Farm Chicken Sausage Links sold at Costco locations have been recalled due to a packaging error. According to Costco, some bags of frozen chicken sausage links may contain a small amount of pork links that were inadvertently introduced during production. The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution for consumers who cannot eat pork or choose not to include it in their diets.

The affected Chicken Sausage Links were sold between May 1 and May 28, 2026, and can be identified by Costco item number 1211239 and a use-by date of April 29, 2027. Jones Dairy Farm says the recall was not issued for food safety reasons, and consumers who do not avoid pork do not need to take action.

Nara Organics Infant Formula

On June 13, the FDA announced that Nara Organics voluntarily recalled all lots currently on the market of its Whole Milk Powdered Infant Formula due to the potential risk of Clostridium botulinum contamination. The recall affects both the 700-gram (UPC 860013251901) and 400-gram (UPC 860013251918) products sold nationwide through Target stores, Target.com, and Nara.com between July 2025 and June 2026.

The recall follows reports of three cases of infant botulism in California, Pennsylvania, and Washington involving infants who consumed Nara formula. All three infants were hospitalized and treated, and no deaths have been reported. Consumers should stop using the recalled formula immediately and contact their healthcare provider if their child is experiencing symptoms of infant botulism.

According to a May 29 announcement shared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Champion Foods LLC is voluntarily recalling select batches of Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread due to the potential for Salmonella contamination. The affected products were sold nationwide at retailers including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Target, and Meijer. The recall is linked to a seasoning blend containing milk powder from California Dairies, Inc., which was previously recalled over potential Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled cheese bread, but consumers should not eat the affected products and should instead discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

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