There's something magical about a town that once hosted freedom seekers. Marshall’s history runs deep, and it’s worth exploring.

Marshall is a small town of less than 7,000 residents in Calhoun County.

5 Things That Make Marshall, Michigan, a Fascinating Small Town

Schuler’s Restaurant and Pub

Google Street View Google Street View

Opening in 1909, Schuler's has almost as much history as Marshall itself.

Get our free mobile app

Marshall House

Google Street View Google Street View

Caryn Drenth from Facebook says, "Anyone who lives in Marshall knows the names of the people who lived in your house before you."

Dark Horse Brewing Company

Google Street View Google Street View

This brewery is more than Marshall famous. They had a TV show on the History Channel called "Dark Horse Nation."

Michigan Capitol Building

Google Street View Google Street View

In 1847, Marshall missed becoming the state capitol by one vote, according to MarshallHistoricalSociety.org.

National House Inn

Google Street View National House Inn, Marshall, Michigan

According to Marshall resident Jackie Jeschke.

Marshall is famous for an underground railroad location where Adam Crosswhite came through. He fled from KY and hid out here until they found out he was here, then, with a little help, was able to get to Canada.

NationalHouseInn.com says, "The National House Inn is believed to have been used as part of the Underground Railroad."

After you've enjoyed the pictures of the National House Inn below, scroll down to see pictures of Marshall that date back to the 1800s.

National House Inn, Marshall