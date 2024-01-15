New Year Could Bring 7 New Holidays to Celebrate in Michigan

There are many holidays we are already used to celebrating in Michigan, but the state could be adding more reasons to celebrate in the Great Lakes state. 7 new holidays could be added to the calendar in the new year. While some of these religious celebrations are already observed, Michigan could be taking a step to recognize and celebrate these observances as state holidays.

7 New Holidays Could Be Added To The Calendar In Michigan

According to Michigan Advance, Legislation to establish seven new holidays as official state holidays in Michigan made it through the House in 2023. The bills would add observances from various cultures and religions to the list of official state holidays. To be signed into law, the bills would also have to pass in the state Senate.

When Would The Holidays Be Added to the Michigan Calendar?

After passing through the House in September, all six bills were referred to the Senate Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety Committee, where they remain. When it comes to religious holidays, Michigan currently only recognizes Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Also according to Michigan Advance, the bills will be heard in 2024 and include celebrations from Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, Sikhism, and East and Southeast Asian traditions.

Diwali

The Hindu festival of lights symbolizes good over evil.

Eid al-Adha

A holiday celebrated in Islam means “feast of the sacrifice.”

Eid al-Fitr

A holiday celebrated in Islam means “the feast of breaking the fast”

Lunar New Year

Marks the first new moon in the Chinese calendar.

Rosh Hashanah

Celebrates the Jewish New Year.

Vaisakhi

The date of the Indian Solar New Year is a celebration of the spring harvest.

Yom Kippur

Judaism’s holiest day translates into “Day of Atonement.”

