New Supreme Court Justice Jackson Names Kalamazoo College Grad as Clerk

It's been quite a year for Kalamazoo College alumni. In the past year, Larry Bell, after selling his brewery made a $5.25 million dollar donation to his alma mater. And the newest Justice on the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, has named a Kalamazoo College graduate as one of her four law clerks.

Reuters reports Claire Madill, comes to her position after working most recently "as a public defender, a role Jackson once served in, and who co-founded Law Clerks for Workplace Accountability, a group of current and former law clerks that argued for the judiciary to make changes to prevent workplace misconduct."

Madill's Linkedin page, shows she got her Bachelor of Arts degree from Kalamazoo College from 2008-2012 and then got her Juris Doctor degree at the University of Michigan.

Prior to her co-founding Law Clerks for Workplace Accountability, she was a law clerk in the Southern District of New York and in the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

During her time at Kalamazoo College, Madill picked up numerous honors, including the Bartlett Law Award in June of 2012, which goes to "an outstanding student in economics or political science, active in extracurricular activities, who plans to pursue a career in law."

The Alpha Lambda Delta Maria Leonard Senior Book Award goes to the student graduating with the highest GPA. And twice, Madill was awarded the

William G. Howard Memorial Prize for Economics, both in June of 2012 and in 2009. This honor is for excellence in any year's work in political science and/or to the senior who has done the best work as a major in economics.

