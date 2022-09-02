I grew up and currently live in Allegan, therefore I pass through Otsego daily on my commute to and from the radio station. The other day I noticed something new taking shape in downtown Otsego.

Upon further inspection, it appears that a new historic mural is in the works for one of the busiest intersections in town!

In an effort to beautiful downtown Otsego and promote the arts and history of the area, the new mural is taking shape on the side of Mezzo Coffee House located at the corner of Allegan St. and Farmer St. in downtown Otsego.

When I passed by the mural it was still in the early stages but the title reads,

A history of 100 W. Allegan St: In loving memory of Kathleen L. Misner

Wait, What Happened to Kathleen?!

Kathleen "Kathy" L. Misner was a lifelong resident of the Otsego-Plainwell area and was very active in her community, having served for 26 years as an Otsego County Commissioner. Kathy was also a major advocate for beautifying Otsego and was an active member of Otsego Main Street and the Downtown Development Committee. Kathy was the change she wanted to see in the world!

Kathy also owned and operated 'Decorators Plus' for 27 years. First opening in Plainwell, eventually Kathy moved her business into the building at 100 W. Allegan St in Otsego.

Sadly, Kathy passed away in 2017 and according to her obituary in lieu of flowers, her family asked for contributions to the Otsego Main Street organization for the downtown mural. Well, it's 5 years later and now that downtown mural is becoming a reality!

Lauren G/TSM Lauren G/TSM loading...

The mural is already serving its purpose as I had no idea how much history was there at 100 W. Allegan Street. It appears the building has been everything from Conrad Bros. Druggists, to Country Way Natural Foods, to Decorators Plus, and now Mezzo Coffee House.

Honestly, that big wall was just begging for a mural so I'm glad this dream is now becoming a reality. Make sure to take a look the next time you're passing by!