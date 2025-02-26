Construction Underway For Michigan’s Newest Luxury Dog Hotel

This one's for the dogs.

Your furry friends will soon be able to enjoy a 5-star stay at one of Michigan's newest luxury dog hotels, for when only the best will do! Jealous much?

Us pet owners will be the first to tell you our animals are so much more than fluffy companions, they're more like family members! For as much commotion and chaos as they can cause their playful and compassionate nature makes it all worthwhile.

Research from Metropolitan State University of Denver claims,

people with furry friends tend to spend more time outdoors, exercise more often, feel more loved and just generally be happier than those without a dog or cat, often by significant margins.

While sometimes necessary, it's never easy leaving your fur babies behind but wouldn't it give you greater peace of mind to know they were living it up in the lap of luxury in your absence?

According to WOODTV-8 Mark and Megan Ivaska are the owners of K9 Resorts first Michigan franchise located outside of Grand Rapids. The former TGI Fridays at 3345 28th Street SE in Kentwood, Michigan the luxury boarding and doggie daycare facility will be state-of-the-art.

As Megan Ivaska told WOODTV-8,

We will have antimicrobial microgram flooring as well as outdoor turf, will use hospital-grade sanitation procedures and a loving, caring, pet-friendly, pet-loving staff...Each zone will have its own UV air purification system, HVAC system and soundproofing to really ensure a calm, comfortable environment for each pet.

Construction is currently underway at the new facility and we're eager to learn a grand opening date. Visit K9 Resorts website here to stay up to date.

