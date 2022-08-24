With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:

Lake Burger Tavern is just a few weeks away from opening!! Our new restaurant is located at 6800 S. Westnedge Ave, Suite F 49002, next to Cold Stone Creamery and America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses. LAKE BURGER TAVERN PORTAGE IS NOW HIRING FOR ALL POSITIONS!! GREAT PAY!! Bartenders $20-30 per hour/ Line cooks -$20 per hour/ General manager $55-60k per year 6800 S. Westnedge Ave, Suite F Portage, MI 49002 Send resumes to lakeburgertavern@gmail.com

Don't We Already Have A Lake Burger?

You probably recognize the name and that's because there's a burger spot on West Main called Lake Burger. It's no coincidence, as the original owner of Lake Burger is the one who is expanding to Westnedge as the owner of Lake Burger Tavern.

So far they just describe themselves as the "New Portage Restaurant offering the best burgers, fries and other delicious food and beverages."

We'll have to keep an eye on their page to get a better idea of what they'll be offering and when they plan on opening to add to a growing food scene in the Kalamazoo area.