A new brewpub in Michigan is now open and offers beer and food crafted by college students. The Craft Grille at Schoolcraft College in Livonia, MI is serving up beer created by students in the school’s Brewing and Distillation Technology program. But, the brewpub has crafted more than just award-winning beer to enjoy.

Beer and Food Crafted by Students

The Craft Grille's menu includes sharebales, wings, salads, burgers, desserts and more, all created by Schoolcraft's Culinary Operations. There are eight award-winning beers on tap and they were all created by the Schoolcraft College students. The menu also offers a selection of wine as well as mocktails. And they even offer beer to-go available for purchase in 4-pack 16 oz. cans, growlers, howlers and crowlers.

Get our free mobile app

According to MLive, The Craft Grille is in a new space that was part of an $11 million Vistatech renovation at Schoolcraft. The Brewing and Distillation Technology program has been available at the college since 2015.

Eat and Drink at The Craft Grille

The Craft Grille is located open to the public on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 11am-9.pm. The restaurant is also open on Friday and Saturday from 11a.m.-10p.m. No reservations are required. Just come in and enjoy your favorite sporting events, live games and more while seated at the bar or in their dining room.

Other colleges in the state also offer a craft brewing program, including Western Michigan University, Michigan State University, Ferris State University and Grand Rapids Community College are just a few examples.

Take a Quick Tour of Bell's Original Downtown Brewery Gallery Credit: Meatball/TSM