The notable astrophysicist and personality will bring the science of your favorite classic movies to life next spring.

For the rest of us, in layman's terms that means he's going to ruin our favorite movies!

Have you ever watched a movie and thought There's no way that could actually happen, right? Then this even is for you and me, as I'm someone who has a hard time suspending disbelief for Hollywood's sake too.

For example, the infamous Kate and Jack floating door conundrum; Was there actually enough room on the door for both of them? Surely if anyone can get to the bottom of it it's Neil deGrasse Tyson.

N.D.T. and Bill Nye the Science Guy are the only two adults who ever made science cool and fun, if you know you know.

What to Expect

On Thursday April 24, 2025 Neil deGrasse Tyson will bring his An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies - Part I to newly remodeled Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Of the newly announced event the auditorium says,

An entertaining and enlightening review of all the science that our favorite movies got wrong, combined with some of the stuff they got right. The show incorporates the latest films as well as some classics that you may not have known had any science in them at all!

Expect to hear about movies like Star Wars, Frozen, and The Martian. I would also be surprised if he didn't mention the whole Indiana Jones gold talisman-sand bag swap and the lack of science behind that scene.

Read More: Miller Auditorium Remodels for 24/25 season

I saw Dr. Tyson speak when I was a student at Grand Valley State University when he toured his "Science As a Way of Knowing" event and he thoroughly blew my mind. Expect tickets to move fast!

Tickets for the event are on sale now, including a special VIP add-on which includes special Q & A session with Dr. Tyson and a signed poster. Find more details on the event here.

