QuickPlow is hoping to change the way you get snow out of your driveway in Michigan this winter.

I do the same thing every single year at the start of winter. When the snow starts to fall I tell myself that I don't need to hire a plow guy because I can shovel my driveway myself. I come up with a list of reasons why it's best if I just do it. The list usually includes getting good exercise and a handful of other lies I tell myself.

Usually, after a few big snowstorms, I find myself in my driveway regretting my decision. Most of the time it happens when I'm halfway done shoveling my driveway and my neighbor's plow guy pulls up. The next thing I know their driveway is completely clear and I still have at least half of my drive to shovel.

Get our free mobile app

That's when I try to call a company to see if they have any openings, but waiting until the day after a snowstorm to call is probably the dumbest thing you can do.

If this sounds familiar, then you're probably as excited as I am about a new app called QuickPlow.

The concept is really simple, you open the app and punch in when and where you want the snow removed. QuickPlow finds a driver in your area, and they come to take care of your snow.

The best part of it is that the app is open for both people wanting to get their snow removed, and people that are looking to get paid to plow the snow. So if you've got a plow on your truck and want to make a little extra money, this could be a decent side hustle for you.

QuickPlow was born here in Michigan, so they automatically get a little more love from me than normal. You can download the app to your phone here.

All 83 Michigan Counties Ranked On The Amount Of Snow Per Year Ever wonder where the worst places in Michigan are for snowfall? What about the places that aren't so bad for snow? This might affect your next move... Given, you won't see lightning strike in the same place twice, you can't be promised a lack of snow. We have all 83 Michigan counties ranked in order, based on data collected throughout the years.