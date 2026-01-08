On January 18th, Michiganders have the opportunity to celebrate their rich heritage. Let's dive into the spirit of the day. Did you know about National Michigan Day?

Who created National Michigan Day, and is it an official National Holiday?

January 18th was designated National Michigan Day in 2017 by the National Day Calendar website. That website chose a day to honor each U.S. state. They chose the birthday of Michigan's first governor, Stevens Thomson Mason.

Founded in 2017 by National Day Calendar® to celebrate Michigan as the 26th state to join the Union. National Day Calendar is committed to celebrating every aspect of our nation's diverse culture and history, which is why we proudly introduced National State Days. This initiative is our way of honoring each state in the order they joined the Union, offering a dedicated day to celebrate the unique heritage, achievements, and spirit of each state.

National Michigan Day is not an official national holiday observed by the government.

How do you celebrate National Michigan Day?

Explore the beauty and history of Michigan. From the Great Lakes and State Parks to the Motown Museum, there are so many incredible places in Michigan to visit. Then, share photos of Michigan's beauty on social media and include #NationalMichiganDay in your posts.

What's your favorite thing about Michigan? Do you have a favorite place in the Mitten State to visit? Let us know in the comments.

Below are a few Instagram images recently posted on Instagram to celebrate National Michigan Day.

