Drunk Man Busted After Running Naked in Ohio Hotel Hallways

A man was recently arrested for doing hotels wrong. You're supposed to get naked inside your room, not in the hallways.

There's a weird thing I do when I go to hotels. As soon as I enter the room and get settled in, I strip off my clothing. I'm not sure why I do this, but I'm pretty sure I'm not alone. Right? To my credit, I don't leave my room after removing my clothing. Nobody wants to see that. This suspect had other plans, or too much to drink according to Cleveland.com,

Hotel management said they had received numerous complaints about the man, with one witness stating that he and his children saw the man lying naked in front of a room.

Police received the complaint call after 11:30 P.M. on July 27th. The complaint they responded to involved a drunk man running naked up and down the hallways of the hotel. I think it's important to point out that July 27th, 2021 was a Tuesday. Isn't public intoxication and/or public nudity more of a Saturday night thing?

I guess when you're a party animal, calendars are for amateurs. The police found and arrested the suspect. His identity was not released. We wish him the best of luck.

If you or someone you know is battling addiction to alcohol or other substances, call Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 24 hour hotline 800-662-HELP (4357).

