Naked Man Disrupts Drivers On Michigan Roadway

The wild side of Michigan is coming out Up North

Every summer many people load up the car, trailer or tents and head up to the great Michigan U.P. Traverse City, is always a great place to escape too! You can visit the Sleeping Bear Dunes, tour a light house, or sip on some fantastic Michigan wines. This summer there is another site to see up north.

Mlive has reported that some family fun is not taking place in the UP...

A half-naked Michigan man was recently arrested when police encountered him stopping cars in the roadway and slamming his hands on the hood of cars.

James Colson of Traverse City is 53 years old and for reason stripped down and caused a ruckus. No surprise, alcohol is believed to have been a factor in this incident. Police arrested the man after James attempted to elude officers on foot.

James has been charged with indecent exposure, resisting and obstructing a police officer and habitual offender.