This Michigan Lake Shore Among the Most Scenic Drives in America

Reader's Digest just named this stretch of Michigan lake shore among the most scenic road trips in America.

Who doesn't love a good road trip?  Whether it's a family vacation, a couple's getaway, or just a long weekend escape from the grind, Michigan has it all.  By the way, you're not going to find an Ohio or Indiana destination on this list.  Michiganders are thrilled to have this state's beauty recognized.

One of the Most Scenic Drives in America is M-22 along the Lake Shore of Michigan

Reader's Digest named M-22 along Lake Michigan as one of the most scenic drives in the U.S.,

Starting in Manistee County and ending in Traverse City after 116 miles, M-22 in Michigan is often cited as one of the top fall drives in the country. It cuts through Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, one of the most beautiful lakes in the country.

To say that driving up North in Michigan in Autumn is beautiful is the understatement of the century.  However, all of Michigan's lower peninsula is a gorgeous drive in the Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter.

There's just so much beauty to take in, from the Sleeping Bear Dunes to the National Forests, Cherry Blossoms, and Lake Michigan.  Lake Michigan actually landed on this list twice as Chicago's Lake Shore Drive ranked as the 4th most scenic drive in America.  Check out the full list by clicking here and drive safely.

