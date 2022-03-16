Good news! It turns out you don't have to travel the 1,334 miles it takes to get to the world famous Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England. The next best thing is located only an hour's drive away in Nunica, Michigan.

Located off I-96 at exit 10 just south of Nunica you'll find a near-to-scale replica of the iconic prehistoric monument. The property is owned by Fred and Pam Levin and although it can be viewed from the road the structure is located behind a fence-- so don't go snooping around!

From behind the fence it appears this replica is made of giant slabs of stone, just like the real thing, but you'll be surprised to learn those "stones" are actually giant pieces of Styrofoam and stucco that were reportedly put into place by a contractor who was hired by the owners this local horse farm in Nunica. Does that answer your questions or does it just create new ones?

If you're worried these slabs of Styrofoam are in danger of blowing away, especially with the recent high winds we've been experiencing, you'll be happy to know the mock-stone is embedded into the ground with metal beams so this replica should be just as sturdy as the real thing!

The original Stonehenge is just as mysterious as the Michigan one. Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986, the original Stonehenge is believed to have been constructed during the period of 3000 BC to 2000 BC and used as an ancient burial site.

As to why the Nunica Stonehenge was built-- we may never know! The owners seem to be fascinated with sacred sites as there is also a labyrinth built on the property. Take a look for yourself!

Directions to Stonehenge: I-96 exit 10, head south on 112th St. Turn west onto Leonard Rd. Drive a half-mile, Stonehenge is on the north side of road.

