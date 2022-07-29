Sew What! West Michigan Woman Offers On-The-Spot Stitching At Local Markets

Not to brag on myself but when I was growing up here in west Michigan I was a 4-H kid who won many a blue ribbon for my sewing abilities. I made everything from pajamas, to aprons, to blankets-- some of which even garnered me the prestigious "Best in Show" accolade.

I can always appreciate a good stitch and I often wish I had a sewing machine once again to hem and mend my clothing as needed, but maybe now I won't have to! I was scrolling through Facebook the other day when I saw a unique yet practical idea. The Facebook page for local vendor My Lovely Muse shared:

I have really loved bringing my sewing machine to market, it has brought me so much joy! Today is my first day offering on the spot, donation based mending! If you have a loose stitch or a hole in the seam or something little and simple, bring it to market and I'll be happy to repair it for you!

What a fantastic idea! Quite often when you attend local farmers markets you'll see plenty of crafts in addition to produce, but I don't ever recall seeing a tailor on-site. Though owner and sewist Christina isn't able to take on big tailoring jobs while at market, she is happy to make a quick mend to your shirt or slacks for a small fee.

Christina says inspiration struck when the manager at a local farmers market had a jacket that needed mending. She decided to offer her services to other market-goers adding, "I thought, why not?! I already have my machine here, maybe I can help encourage mending things instead of tossing them!"

This summer you can find Christina in Saugatuck at The Market at SCA, but she hopes to make it to other markets throughout west Michigan this fall. You can also find her online to shop her sustainable eco-friendly products or sign up for a mending workshop so you can learn how to DIY!

As someone who constantly has mysterious holes popping up on nearly all of my shirts, I definitely hope to take advantage of Christina's services sometime. I would love to see more vendors like this pop up around farmers markets in the Kalamazoo area!