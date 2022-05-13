Tis the season for farmers markets in southwest Michigan! A majority of the local area farmers markets have celebrated their opening weekend which means spring is here to stay. There's nothing better than waking up on a Saturday morning and moseying on over to a nearby farmers market to enjoy the wares from local vendors.

You're guaranteed to find everything from jellies and jams, fresh produce, baked goods, arts and crafts, greenery, and more at your local farmers market. Even better, you're supporting hardworking members of our community and putting money back into our local economy.

Here's where you can find some great farmers markets in southwest Michigan:

The market at Bank St. is currently under construction but is still open for the season. Roofing and bathrooms are still a work in-progress, but tents and portable bathrooms offer temporary solutions. Over 120 local vendors are expected each Saturday and the market is open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with additional dates on weekdays and at night coming in June! This farmers market is not dog-friendly with the exception of ADA compliance, so please plan on leaving your furry friends at home.

Unfortunately the Three Rivers farmers market was cancelled this year, but the friendly folks in Mendon offered to house local vendors in its absence. Located along the St. Joseph river in the pavilion at Riverside Park, you can shop local and fresh Pure Michigan products every Thursday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. During the summer months you can enjoy yoga, pet grooming, scavenger hunts, and more!

The Otsego farmers market will be back in business at the corner of Kalamazoo St. and Allegan St. starting May 21, 2022. Shop fresh produce, local honey, maple syrup, and baked goods every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. from mid-May to the end of October and enjoy rotating food trucks on-site as well.

The farmers market in Vicksburg will welcome vendors and shoppers for the 2022 season beginning on Friday, May 20. Plan to shop for artisan wines, locally produced meat, baked goods, and cheeses each Friday until September from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at 300 N. Richardson St.

Now open for the season, the Portage farmers market celebration the start of the 2022 season on Mother's Day. Enjoy live music, fresh produce, and flowers every Sunday at Portage City Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. now through October.

Located just outside of Battle Creek, this small market is now open for the season. Shop every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m. at the corner of Hussey and W. Michigan. What makes this market unique is that there is no charge for vendors and everyone is welcome to come sell. If you don't sell, then just come to shop!

This farmers market is where the, "community gathers to celebrate fresh, local foods and the rich agricultural diversity of southwest Michigan!" Raising awareness about the rich and diverse agriculture in our area, you can shop local vendors every Saturday now through October 15 from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Tuesday markets will kick off June 7 and start at 4:00 p.m. Find the market at 7110 West Q Avenue in Kalamazoo.

The Allegan farmers market is open for the season! Shop pasties, produce, and more every Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the corner of Cutler St. and Water St. Those with a Bridge Card can double their dollars with Double Up Food Bucks, available at City Hall. More details here.