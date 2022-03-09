Movie Like Million Dollar Robbery Happens In The Lansing Area Robbers Not The Brightest

When I first heard of this robbery, I immediately thought of all the Hollywood movies I have watched during my life. A man who drives a courier van filled with cash is robbed and the police believe he may be involved.

That all happened in the Lansing area last February 15th and was reported by the Grand Rapids Press. From court documents the Grand Rapids Press article stated:

the driver told police he was driving in the area of Okemos Road at the Red Cedar River when he saw a following SUV with the driver repeatedly flashing the lights and honking the horn. The courier pulled over, telling police he thought he may have been in an accident with the SUV

Okay, let me see if I got this right. You are driving around in what is described as an Empyreal Logistics “cash-in-transit” van with over $1 million dollars of cash in the back. Someone is honking their horn and flashing their lights and you think it is a good idea to pull over. Do I have this correct so far?

Then according to the article, the driver:

stepped out of the van to look for damage and began talking to the SUV driver. When he got back into the driver’s seat, another man was in the passenger seat holding a rifle similar to an AR-15. The courier told police he was instructed to drive to a church parking lot, where he then opened a currency safe in the back. Two men, both wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts, then made off with cash believed to total more than $1 million

Did not see that one coming, did you?

Wonder why the police were a bit suspicious.

After watching a video from the inside of the van they saw “non-typical behavior by both the driver and robbers” like “the robber in the passenger seat left his rifle in the seat to go watch the courier open the safe”. Also, the rifle did not have a magazine in it. Dr. Watkins, I think something is afoot here.

The FBI was able to determine one of the drivers of the SUV when they found it abandoned in the Grand Rapids area. They then discovered the brother of the driver had “social media connections” with the driver of the van filled with cash.

The brilliance of these robbers did not end there. The owner of the SUV used in the robbery was showing friends “stacks of cash” a week after the robbery.

I would not call these three men robbers I would probably call them the three stooges.

