Move Over, Black Christmas Tree – Bronner’s Has Ombre Trees

Be right back, gotta go to Frankenmuth and it's not for a chicken dinner.

Not to toot my own horn, but I was "in" on the black Christmas trees last year. And now, this year, people are jumping on board with the fad. Did I mention that Gerych's sent me a lovely little black tree for our house?

Well, now you have even MORE colorful options for your Christmas decor. Drumroll please....

...BRONNER'S CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND HAS OMBRE TREES!