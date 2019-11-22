Move Over, Black Christmas Tree – Bronner’s Has Ombre Trees
Be right back, gotta go to Frankenmuth and it's not for a chicken dinner.
Not to toot my own horn, but I was "in" on the black Christmas trees last year. And now, this year, people are jumping on board with the fad. Did I mention that Gerych's sent me a lovely little black tree for our house?
Well, now you have even MORE colorful options for your Christmas decor. Drumroll please....
...BRONNER'S CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND HAS OMBRE TREES!
One of our listeners, Valorie McElhiney, shared these pics with us on Instagram and we can't even. Look at 'em! They're stunning! I've never wanted to decorate for Christmas in November as badly as I do right meow. Aren't they gorgeous?!