Buyer Beware: These 10 Vehicles Are Among The Most Stolen In Michigan

Did you get caught up in that Kia Boyz chaos?

The viral car theft challenge swept the nation last summer and we haven't been the same since.

Fortunately for me I don't own a fancy new computer car so you can't hack it, you'll have to hotwire it the old fashioned way like in the movies!

Who Are the Kia Boys?

For those unaware, the Kia Boys are a group of teenage car thieves who started a trend that swept social media by showing just how easy it was to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles due to a software issue.

While the software issue in question has reportedly been updated, it seems this collective group of car thieves are still finding ways to steal cars. No one is safe!

Even if you don't own a Kia, if you own any of these following cars you might want to consider ramping up those security features just to be safe:

