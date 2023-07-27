When you think of a beautiful, pristine town in West Michigan, what's the first place that comes to mind?

There are a lot of options, especially along the coast of Lake Michigan. But, in my opinion, this one is the most pristine on the west side of the state. It has beaches, an art scene, great culinary choices, and beyond.

I'm talking, of course, about Saugatuck.

About Saugatuck

Saugatuck borders Kalamazoo Lake and is a short distance from Lake Michigan's shore. The area is home to award-winning beaches, a culinary landscape, and,

a thriving art scene born from a creative, open-minded culture

In fact, they've earned the title of the Art Coast of Michigan with sights and experiences that call to the creative.

The main shopping area, along the water, offers plenty of unique, locally-owned shops and you really can't beat the scenery. I happened to visit the Saugatuck area last Fall and the main word that came to mind was, "Quaint."

Overall, it just felt like I was welcome. It sounds simple, sure, but as a tourist, there are places you stumble upon that aren't as thrilled about new visitors.

But, Saugatuck has made it very clear...ALL are welcome there. Especially, the LGBTQIA community. The town has been deemed one of the most gay-friendly small towns in Michigan.

No matter what time of year you visit, you'll always find something to do in Saugatuck. But, if you're like me and love spooky, cozy vibes I'm telling you Fall is the time to go. Just look how pretty it is:

Find guides for first-time visitors and more here.

