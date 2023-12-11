The Most Guarded Place on Earth is Only Hours Away From Michigan

There are certain places in the world that we only hear about, but haven't had the opportunity to explore because...we're not invited. Places that are so heavily guarded that you can't help but wonder what is being kept away so secretly. And one of those places is just a few hours away from Michigan.

The Most Guarded Places in the World

These are spots that are heavily guarded because of the riches they hold — whether that be money or top-secret info or both. Places like The Mormon Church’s Secret Vaults, Area 51, and The Vatican are places that unless you have super connections to some of the world’s most powerful individuals, there’s no way you’re getting in to any of these places. But, we can at least dive in here to what you can find at The Most Guarded Place near Michigan.

The #1 Most Guarded Place in the World

Briefly's Top 25 list of the Most Secure Places in the World ranked the Bullion Depository at Fort Knox, Kentucky at #1. Depending where you're at in Michigan, the drive could take you a few hours to get to this guarded place. Fort Knox Bullion Depository is so heavily guarded because according to Briefly:

"It holds more than half of the United States gold reserve and other precious items in the custody of the federal government. The gold vault lies below the 42 feet high fortress. It is built with steel plates, cylinders, and I-beams laced with hoop bands and encased in concrete. The vault and the main door are 21 inches thick, and the vault door is set on a 100-hour time clock."

