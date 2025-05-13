Michigan plays an integral role in American history, from its musical roots in Motown to putting cars on the road as an innovator in the automobile industry. And now, one historical gem in the Great Lakes state has gained national attention as one of the most endangered spots in America.

One Of America's 'Most Endangered' Places Is In Michigan

The National Trust for Historic Preservation released its list of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Places in the U.S. The list aims to inform the public about historically significant sites at risk of threats such as demolition and neglect, ultimately encouraging community-led preservation and attracting attention and resources to these places. A long vacant hotel in northern Michigan lands on the list to help preserve this historic gem.

Hotel Casa Blanca, a significant landmark in Idlewild, served as a premier lodging site for African American travelers, entertainers, entrepreneurs and thought leaders during segregation. The hotel attracted Black musicians, including African American artists like Louis Armstrong, Count Basie and Aretha Franklin during its heyday in the 1950's and 60's.

According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Hotel Casa Blanca has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. And this Michigan gem that holds musical history, African American history, and American history is in need of crucial steps towards restoration.

According to the National Trust, there are plans to rehabilitate the hotel into a bed-and-breakfast, including overnight suites, meeting spaces, and a heritage and learning center. Steps have already been taken towards restoration, including the removal of asbestos, restoring electricity, and the development of architectural plans for reuse. An additional $5 million is needed to complete the $6.3 million rehabilitation.

The recognition doesn’t come with funding, but often garners attention and support for the sites.

