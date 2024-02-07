The FBI’s 10 Most Dangerous Places To Live In Ohio

While it's impossible to live anywhere in Ohio where crime hasn't been reported, certain cities have seen an alarming increase in criminal activities. Crimes are not only in the larger, more popular cities but smaller areas in Ohio now have more crime reports than ever. And the FBI now considers these cities the most dangerous in the state.

Ohio Crime Rates Are On The Rise Across The State

According to recent FBI data, violent crime in Ohio has increased from 3.1 crimes per 1,000 people to 3.4 this year. Murder, rape, robbery, and assault are considered violent crimes. Criminal activity increased the most in Ohio, with residents reporting more crimes of theft. Specifically, vehicle thefts are continuing to surge across the state.

Ohio saw a 28.14% increase in vehicle thefts — nearly five times the 6.58% increase from 2020 to 2021 and four times as much as the 7.38% from 2019 to 2020. Those stealing vehicles sometimes use them in additional crimes, which makes a more complicated issue for law enforcement.

FBI Data Reveals The Most Dangerous Cities In Ohio

With more people living in larger cities, more crime would likely occur. And that is true as several major cities made the FBI's list of most dangerous cities in the state. But there are some newcomers to the list that might surprise you. For example, Whitehall, a suburb of Columbus, has some of the highest violent crime numbers in the state, including the third-highest murder rate. Let's take a look at the list of cities below.

