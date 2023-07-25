This is, Easily, the Most Beautiful Building in Michigan

Michigan is home to a number of beautiful buildings, yes.

From parishes to cathedrals to historic homes of those of importance from the state of Michigan, there are a lot of places that could be on this list. But, in my opinion, this building is the most beautiful.

Heading over the east side of the state, in Detroit, you'll find this historic building that was originally erected by the Union Trust Company in the 1920s as a symbol of prosperity. Unfortunately, the building was completed in 1929, the same year as the stock market crash.

While the company fell, investors were able to save this stunning building that still stands today. I'm talking, of course, about the Guardian Building. I mean...just look at it.

Stunning, right? It really does look like a cathedral. Learn more about the history of the Guardian Building and more here.

