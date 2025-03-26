The Secret to Hunting For Morel Mushrooms in Michigan

The Secret to Hunting For Morel Mushrooms in Michigan

Canva

May is officially morel month in Michigan.

However, these tasty little morsels can be found fruiting anytime from late April to mid-June, according to the Michigan DNR. Let's hope for a warm and wet spring this year; ideal conditions for a bountiful morel season!

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

While many types of foods can be foraged from Michigan's forests such as berries, tree fruits, and nuts, morel mushrooms are considered among the easiest to find and identify for the novice mushroom hunter.

While the village of Mesick in northern Michigan is considered the "Mushroom Capital of the United States" the Michigan DNR claims some of the best picking is actually in southern Michigan.

Morel mushroom hunting is for everyone, just make sure you know what to look for to avoid eating a poisonous "false morel." Here are more tips to make this season's morel hunt a successful one:

Tips For Hunting Morel Mushrooms in Michigan

May is morel month in Michigan. Here are some tips for finding these highly coveted fungi in your neck of the woods.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

7 Must-See Spring Destinations in Michigan

It's been a long winter in Michigan. Now that we're thawing out, here are the best places to visit in Michigan during springtime.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

15 Reasons Why Spring Is Genuinely Michigan's Worst Season

What's great about Michigan is that it actually gets to experience all four seasons in the year. But just because we have all four seasons doesn't mean that we have to like them all. Case and point; Spring is the absolute worst season in Michigan. Don't get me wrong, there are definitely some redeeming factors like the fact that plant life starts to bloom again and that we finally start to see warmer weather after a frigid winter. But that doesn't change the fact that spring is the worst season in Michigan, and we have the receipts to prove it. Take a look at the list below for 15 reasons why spring is just the worst.

Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews

Filed Under: Michigan, Michigan DNR, morel mushrooms, morels, Spring
Categories: Articles, Food

More From WKFR