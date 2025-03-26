The Secret to Hunting For Morel Mushrooms in Michigan

May is officially morel month in Michigan.

However, these tasty little morsels can be found fruiting anytime from late April to mid-June, according to the Michigan DNR. Let's hope for a warm and wet spring this year; ideal conditions for a bountiful morel season!

While many types of foods can be foraged from Michigan's forests such as berries, tree fruits, and nuts, morel mushrooms are considered among the easiest to find and identify for the novice mushroom hunter.

While the village of Mesick in northern Michigan is considered the "Mushroom Capital of the United States" the Michigan DNR claims some of the best picking is actually in southern Michigan.

Morel mushroom hunting is for everyone, just make sure you know what to look for to avoid eating a poisonous "false morel." Here are more tips to make this season's morel hunt a successful one:

