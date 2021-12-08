Recently, the Michigan made MOO-ville ice cream earned some recognition for a favorite flavor.

As reported by Mlive.com, MOO-ville ice cream, out of the MOO-ville Creamery in Nashville, Michigan, was recognized for having the best chocolate ice cream. In competition with 125 contestants, MOO-ville received the highest score. You can read more here.

If you consider yourself an ice cream lover and want to sample this award-winning chocolate ice cream for yourself, there are several places where you can snag it in the Kalamazoo area:

1. Schultz's Treat Street

Schultz's Treat Street in Kalamazoo scoops the now award-winning MOO-ville ice cream in their shop. Aside from ice cream, Schultz's Treat Street also serves hot dogs, chocolates, and a variety of other treats. See everything they offer here.

2. Lickity Split Ice Cream Shop

Located in Augusta, Lickity Split Ice Cream Shop serves both Plainwell and MOO-ville ice cream brands along with shakes, malts, and other snacks. Their most recent Facebook post was in September which, in the age of the pandemic, makes me wonder if they're still open. However, I found no indication that they've closed. But, I would encourage you to call before visiting.

3. Hardings Market

Via/ Google Maps

Specifically, the Hardings Market on West Main in Kalamazoo sells MOO-ville ice cream. That's according to MOO-ville's website.

4. H&B Market

Via/ Google Maps

This tiny shop in Portage mainly promotes the large selection of beers they offer. However, they also offer fresh baked goods, fresh produce, and, according to MOO-ville's official website, MOO-ville ice cream. Find more information on their Facebook page.

5. Barrett's Smokehouse

Via/ Google Maps

Also located in Portage, Barrett's Smokehouse is a family-owned meat store that also offers freshly made meals. And for dessert? That's right. They serve MOO-ville ice cream. Check their Facebook page for the current selection of flavors. You can also find their menu on their website.

Those are at least 5 places in the Kalamazoo area where you can snag the award-winning ice cream from MOO-ville. You can see MOO-ville's availability across the entire state of Michigan on their website.

10 Southwest Michigan Small Town Restaurants You NEED To Visit The nice thing about all these locations is that they'll take no more than an hour to get to and it's also a good chance to explore Southwest Michigan and do something off the beaten path. Here are 10 small town restaurants near us that you seriously need to check out: