Kalamazoo MOD Pizza Giving Away Free Pies to Celebrate Plant Based Sausage

MOD Pizza in Kalamazoo, along with other locations in the chain, will be launching a new plant-based sausage and offering a buy-one-get-one-free offer.

This deal is being offered on Tuesday, August 31. The company posted on their Facebook page:

Plant-based Italian sausage is almost here! Order in-restaurant with a friend on 8/31, and when one of you goes plant-based the other pizza is FREE!

Vegans can choose non-dairy cheese to make their pizza fully plant-based.

MOD is a build-your-own concept with a location at Drake and Stadium in Kalamazoo. Very similar to Blaze Pizza with two Kalamazoo area locations as well. While Blaze offers non-dairy cheese, that chain doesn't yet offer a plant-based topping.

Other national pizza chains have been experimenting with plant-based meats with Pizza Hut offering sausage from Beyond Meats as a trail while Little Caesars is offering a Plantaroni plant-based pepperoni in select test markets including Detroit.

In addition to the Kalamazoo location, MOD has two locations in Grand Rapids and one in Elkhart.

Even if you couldn't customize your own topping, you know that school cafeteria pizza was a favorite of yours growing up. Take a look at how school lunch menus have changed over the years.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

Keep going and check out the most popular chain restaurants in the county: