There is no shortage of restaurants that serve pizza in Indiana. Whether you're hungry for a regular pie, thin crust, or deep dish, you won't have to travel far to find a pizza place. However, one chain with locations all over the Hoosier state has been named the worst pizza chain in America for surprising reasons.

The Worst Pizza Chain In America Is All Over Indiana

Pizza is a popular food choice in Indiana, and 30% of Americans eat pizza at least once a week. But there may be a few you might want to visit less frequently. 24/7 Wall St. consulted pizza reviews on food blogs and websites and found America's worst pizza chains that ranked near the bottom on multiple sites.

#3 Little Caesars

Little Ceasars is one of the most affordable pizza chains in Indiana, but 24/7 Wall St. says the pizza is worse than mediocre:

If you have a crowd to feed on a shoestring budget, Little Caesars is the way to go. But, as with so many other things in life, you get what you pay for. Your guests will be fed, but the pizza will be mediocre or worse.

#2 CiCi's Pizza

CiCi's serves pizza as an inexpensive all-you-can-eat buffet. 24/7 Wall Street says CiCi’s may offer quantity but lacks in quality:

Honestly, if you have a hankering for pizza and you’re on a tight budget, there are a lot of frozen pizzas at your local grocery store that surpass both the taste and texture of CiCi’s.

#1 Chuck E. Cheese

Customers say the unappetizing cheese, toppings that lack quality, cardboard-like crust, and high prices make this pizza chain the worst in America. 24/7 Wall Street says that not even the games make a stop at Chuck E. Cheese worth it:

No amount of Skee-Ball, screaming children, or overhyped prizes can make up for pizza this bad.

