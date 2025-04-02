Whether you're hungry for a regular pie, thin crust, or deep-dish style pizza, you won't have to travel far to find a pizza place in Indiana. And if you're looking for one of the best pizza joints in America, you'll find it in the Hoosier state.

Indiana Restaurant Now Named One Of America's Best Pizza Joints

Lovefood ranked incredible pizza joints all over America and picked the best to represent each state. After one bite at this popular Indiana spot, you'll see why this pizza joint lands at the top of the list of the best pizza in Indiana and the U.S.

Lovefood crowned Mother Bear's Pizza as the best pizza in Indiana and one of the best in the nation. Mother Bear's Pizza started in 1973 and now has three locations in Indiana: Bloomington, one on campus at Indiana University, and Columbus.

Create a pizza just how you like it with tasty sauces such as BBQ, vodka, sriracha, or Mother Bear’s award-winning pizza sauce. Add delicious gourmet meats and vegetables, or pick a pizza that customers crave like The Dixie Two Step with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce and tender chunks of Chicken, topped with onions and cheddar cheese.

And it's not just the pizza menu that's worth the hype at Mother Bear's Pizza.

Add a fresh side salad or crispy and chewy breadsticks with dipping sauce, and don't forget the homemade brownies for dessert.

Stop by for a slice of the nation's best pizza at Mother Bear's Pizza.

