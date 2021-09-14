Center Stage Theatre In Comstock will be host of a super fun stage performance from local kids from October 22nd through the 24th, as they present Moana Jr. From what I'm gathering, the play will consist of young kids re-enacting the Disney film Moana, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Center Stage Theatre just mad a big announcement, regaurding who the leading rolls will be in the play:

Congratulations to you all! This is going to be a great show!

Moana - Riya Bhatt Maui - Courtney Gardner Gramma Tala - Olivia Doonan Chief Tui - Caleb Bildner Sina - Giuliana Bush Hei-Hei - Milly Riddle Pua - Carolyn Warren Tamatoa - Morgan Smith Left Claw - Kellan Petronski Right Claw - Wednesday Erwine Ancestor 1 - Ivy McCord Ancestor 2 - Jackson Waber Ancestor 3 - Alyssandra Radford Te Fiti - Athena McCarthy

Tickets for the play can be purchased here for the shows which run Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 7 p.m. and cost only $12 a seat from front to back row. Jeremy Riddle is the co-director for the play and this will be his Center Stage Theatre directorial debut. The play will feature local youth actors ages 6 -Seniors in High School.

The 2016 film was a major success and is now a serious favorite among kids. In case you're one of the few who HAVEN'T seen it, the story is centered around:

An adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and i mpossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity.