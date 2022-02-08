Missing 15-Year-Old Girl From Kalamazoo Could be Headed to Chicago

A 15-year-old Kalamazoo girl has been missing since January 22, 2022.

Authorities are searching for a teen who went missing in Kalamazoo. Adrionna Lacour was last seen on January 22, 2022. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Adrionna could be in the Chicago area or may be trying to reach Chicago.

Adrionna is described as a 15-year-old Black female, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Adrionna's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

