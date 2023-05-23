Why Is There a Serious Lack of Mini-Golf in Southwest Michigan?

Seriously Southwest Michigan, what gives?!

One thing you should know about me: golf and I will never get a long. Yes, there's a backstory and no, I don't feel like talking about it right now. Despite my disdain for the real sport, I consider myself to be a mini-golf playin' fool!

But where are all the courses? Do people just not play mini-golf around here? Here are the only courses I'm aware of in the greater Kalamazoo area:

1. Jungle Joe's Family Fun Center

Home to the area's "largest indoor inflatable fun park", Jungle Joe's has bounce houses, arcade games, mini-golf, and more in one spot. The mini golf course is located outdoors and is jungle themed--of course!

You and the kiddos will spot elephants, giraffes, and more while you're on your golf course safari. Open March-October. Cost: $8 for ages 6+, $3 ages 5 and under.

2. Airway Fun Center

From bowling to laser tag to escape rooms, Airway Fun Center seems to have it all! The perfect party spot for kids and adults alike, you can enjoy a full taproom menu of handcrafted dishes and drinks while you play.

The 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course at Airway is designed to be fun and engaging, "Suited for all ages, they offer you – and your family – a great way to get outside and spend time together." Cost: $9 per person, ages 4 and under play free.

3. Presidential Brewing Co.

A mini-golf course located at a brewery?! That's my kind of golf course. Presidential acquired the property formerly known as Lazer Land which included a mini-golf course. The course had seen better days and Presidential planned to rip the whole thing out. However, thanks to some smart friends the owners ended up keeping 9 holes.

Presidential just refurbished the course and it's ready for summer patio season. They've even formed a summer mini-golf league! According to their new policy is "Get a ball from the bar for $5, and play as many rounds as you’d like!"

