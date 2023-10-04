Michigan’s Most Popular Halloween Candy This Year

Spooky season has officially kicked off which means it's time to pick the perfect pumpkin and the most memorable Halloween costume and of course the best candy for trick or treaters. And the parents who enjoy eating that candy just as much as the kids.

Candystore has put together their yearly list of the most popular Halloween candy state-by-state. And the data they've complied about our Halloween candy spending throughout the U.S., shows we're pretty serious about our treats. This year, Halloween candy spending is predicted to be 16% higher than last year and their is also a 15 percent increase in online shopping for candy.

Most Popular Halloween Candy Nationwide

Here are the Top 10 National Favorites:

Reese's Cups M&M's Hot Tamales Skittles Sour Patch Kids Starburst Hershey Kisses Candy Corn Hershey Mini Bars Snickers

Candystore does their research every year and there were some surprising changes since last year. M&M's is apparently inching closer to taking the #1 spot and candy corn is back in the Top 10. Also, Hot Tamales jumped over Skittles for the #3 spot. And Sour Patch kids have also moved into the Top 5.

Michigan's Most Popular Halloween Candy

The results are not just about the national bestsellers, but also about what kids want in their trick or treat bags at the end of Halloween night. So in order to be the most talked about house to get the best candy from in Michigan, here are the Top 3:

Starburst Candy corn Butterfinger

We seem to like a nice mix of chocolate, fruity flavors, and a classic. But, at the end of the Halloween night, most kids (and adults) are happy to get free candy from the neighborhood. And have a fun time doing just that.

