Here’s Where to Find Michigan’s Only ‘Letters to Heaven’ Mailbox

As far as we know it's the only one in existence in the entire U.S.!

So, what is it?

Fair warning: you might want to grab the tissues!

Located inside one Detroit suburb you'll find an extraordinary mailbox that's unlike any other. What makes this mailbox so different? Well, it doesn't require any postage for one. Oh-- and it's located within a cemetery.

Dubbed the first of its kind here in the United States, the Letters to Heaven Mailbox is now accepting your extra special letters for loved ones gone too soon at Royal Oak's Oakview Cemetery.

What Is It?

According to The Oakland Press, the idea for the otherworldly mailbox appears to have first been started by a young girl grieving over in the U.K. as a way to express her grief over her grandmother's passing.

When it was first installed at the Oakview Cemetery back in August 2023, the news outlet reported that while similar boxes have appeared in over 3 dozen locations across the U.K.. Liza Altenburg, family services manager for Oakview Cemetery says,

the hope is the letters written and deposited in the box will help those grieving the loss of loved ones...We’re the first to do it in the U.S. that I’m aware of

Oakview Cemetery - Royal Oak, MI

How to Mail Your Letter

Simply write and seal your special correspondence and drop it in the mailbox within Oakview Cemetery at 1032 N. Main Street in Royal Oak, MI.

Worried about others reading your private messages? Don't be!

Altenburg assures all correspondence will be kept private and stored in a secure place, never to be opened by anyone. Adds Altenburg,

I want everyone who needs that outlet to have it...and hope as many people who need peace use it.

I'm not crying, you're crying!

