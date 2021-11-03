Michigan’s First Snowman of the Season Made in Gaylord

What's better than building your very first snowman in winter? Maybe drinking hot chocolate after you're finished building your masterpiece.

We can tell you that the more north you travel, the better your chance of seeing several inches of snow on the ground, including the Upper Peninsula.

There was enough snow reported in the Gaylord area that someone took the time to build the very first Michigan snowman. Let's just call him Frosty the Snowman. Take it away Michael Buble!

According to mlive.com:

The heaviest snow has fallen just off Lake Superior in the western half of the Upper Peninsula. As of 8 a.m., the heaviest snow report comes from Watton in Baraga County, with 7.7 inches of snow. Three Lakes in Barago County, has 6.9 inches of new snow. Pine Stump Junction in Luce County has 6 inches of snow piled up now.

Plenty of snow in the Upper Peninsula and enough snow in portions of the Lower Peninsula to build your own snowman.

Even in Sault Ste. Marie and Gaylord, we're talking about at least 2.1 inches of new snow.

Are we ready for snow here in the Greater Lansing area? It depends on who you ask. I'm not ready for it, but when it shows up, I'll be outside ready to build my first snowman in the Okemos area.

All of this talk about building a snowman takes me back to when I was a kid back in the '60s and '70s. My mom and dad would have everyone outside in the dead of winter building our traditional family snowman.

It was so much fun because we would make our snowman big and tall. Then we would add the eyes, nose, and mouth to bring it all together.