Check Out These 3 Michigan Wineries Offering Overnight Stays

These three wineries offer a truly unique tasting experience in the heart of Michigan wine country.

Nearly 13,000 acres of vineyards across Michigan supply the over 140 wineries we have here in the Great Lakes State. What makes Michigan wine so special? According to Pure Michigan,

the unique lake effect creates perfect fruit-growing conditions with moderate temperatures that don’t hit extreme highs or lows. A long season allows the grapes to ripen and deepen in flavor, which is especially beneficial for big reds like Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot.

Wine Regions of Michigan

Both Southwest Michigan and the Traverse City area are known for producing some of the most robust award-winning wines and are considered must-visit destinations for any wine aficionado, but did you realize you can elevate your experience by booking an overnight stay at the winery itself?

While there are many winery tours and busses that will shuttle sippers from one winery to the next, why not cut out the middle man and book an overnight stay at any of the following Michigan wineries:

3 Michigan Wineries Offering Overnight Stays Uncork and unwind at these Michigan wineries offering some of the most scenic views in the entire state. Each of these wineries give you the option to book an overnight stay. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Wineries on Michigan's Old Mission Peninsula in Grand Traverse County Northern Michigan is great place for wine! Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail, minutes from Traverse City, features ten unique wineries with beautiful views. Gallery Credit: Janna