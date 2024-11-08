Will Michigan See A White Christmas This Year?

While some Michigan residents enjoy the snow and some would rather it stay away, most will agree there's something special about waking up to snow on Christmas morning. So what are the odds we'll have a white Christmas this year in the Great Lakes state?

While snow can be expected in Michigan at some point during the winter, nothing gets us into the holiday spirit like seeing flakes fly on Christmas day. But with a mild fall in Michigan, what does that mean for the chance of snow for the holiday?

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac's extended forecast, Michigan will not see a white Christmas this year. But weather experts say residents shouldn't give up all hope that they won't be able to build a snowman for the holiday.

Based on NOAA historical weather data, the probability of a white Christmas is almost certain in Michigan. The Old Farmer's Almanac recognizes that when you look at weather history ' Michigan can practically guarantee a blanket of snow on Christmas Day since snow begins falling earlier in the month and these northern areas have freezing temperatures to avoid snow melt.'

So while it remains to be seen if Michigan weather will repeat history on Christmas Day this year or if the almanac's prediction is correct, check out the list below to see if snow will show up before Santa stops by the Great Lakes state.

