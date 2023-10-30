Michigan Tops List of Creepiest States for This Surprising Reason
We're not sure whether we should celebrate or be terrified to live in one of the spookiest states in the U.S. But, either way, the Great Lakes state made the list and there are a couple of surprising reasons why. And not only did Michigan make the list, we're also home to one of the spookiest cities in the U.S.
Michigan Ranks one of Top Creepy States in U.S.
Vivint ranked 'The Spookiest States across the U.S. and not only is Michigan on the list, but we actually made the Top 5. Other Midwest states that made the list are Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana. Here are the Top 10 Spookiest States:
- California
- Texas
- Pennsylvania
- Michigan
- Ohio
- New York
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Florida
- Massachusetts
Vivint ranked each state based on number of ghost sightings and haunted places within the state. Michigan came in 4th place due to its ghost sightings and haunted places. The least spooky state on the list is Delaware. In case you were wanting to move some place a little less scary, the least spooky state on the list is Delaware.
Creepiest Cities in the U.S.
Michigan was also on the list for one of the spookiest cities in the U.S., with Detroit landing on the list at #39. More factors were considered to determine the creepiest cities in America, including:
- Number of ghost sightings
- Number of haunted places
- Supernatural readings per 100,000 people
- Funeral services per 100,000 people
- Haunted house attractions per 100,000 people
- Spiritual shops per 100,000 people
The creepiest city in the U.S. according to the list is Estes Park, CO. The least creepiest city is Fargo, ND.
