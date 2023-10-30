Michigan Tops List of Creepiest States for This Surprising Reason

We're not sure whether we should celebrate or be terrified to live in one of the spookiest states in the U.S. But, either way, the Great Lakes state made the list and there are a couple of surprising reasons why. And not only did Michigan make the list, we're also home to one of the spookiest cities in the U.S.

Michigan Ranks one of Top Creepy States in U.S.

Vivint ranked 'The Spookiest States across the U.S. and not only is Michigan on the list, but we actually made the Top 5. Other Midwest states that made the list are Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana. Here are the Top 10 Spookiest States:

Get our free mobile app

California Texas Pennsylvania Michigan Ohio New York Illinois Indiana Florida Massachusetts

Vivint ranked each state based on number of ghost sightings and haunted places within the state. Michigan came in 4th place due to its ghost sightings and haunted places. The least spooky state on the list is Delaware. In case you were wanting to move some place a little less scary, the least spooky state on the list is Delaware.

Creepiest Cities in the U.S.

Michigan was also on the list for one of the spookiest cities in the U.S., with Detroit landing on the list at #39. More factors were considered to determine the creepiest cities in America, including:

Number of ghost sightings

Number of haunted places

Supernatural readings per 100,000 people

Funeral services per 100,000 people

Haunted house attractions per 100,000 people

Spiritual shops per 100,000 people

The creepiest city in the U.S. according to the list is Estes Park, CO. The least creepiest city is Fargo, ND.

The 10 Michigan Cities Most Likely To Report a Ghost Sighting Looking for a ghostly encounter? BetMichigan.com gathered data from GhostofAmerica.com to determine in which city you're most likely to see a ghost. Here are the 10 Michigan Cities Most Likely To Report a Ghost Sighting. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow