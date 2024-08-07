Michigan is the 4th biggest state for swinging in U.S. Michiganders, are you ready to "bring your house and share your spouse?"

Swinging, key parties, consensual non-monogamy, wife swapping, or whatever name you call it, has been going on in Michigan for many, many decades. An estimated 53,000 to 70,000 Michigan residents participate in the swinging lifestyle. A company called Joy Love Dolls released a study in July that identified the 15 states where the swinging lifestyle is the most popular according to Google Analytics data. Let's look at the numbers before discussing the trailer park connection to this story.

Top 15 States for Swingers in 2024

Pennsylvania New York Delaware Michigan New Jersey Virginia North Carolina South Carolina Nevada Ohio Maryland Florida Rhode Island Connecticut Tennessee

Is Michigan ready for a Swingers Only Trailer Park?

By now, almost everyone knows about the Villages in Florida. The Villages is a retirement community for swingers. They hang different colored luffas on their golf carts to reflect what they're into. The Villages is allegedly home to tens of thousands of swingers. On Memorial Day of 2022 a Swinger's only trailer park called "Tee Boi's Swinger Trailer Park" opened in Mamou, Louisana. According to recent data, Michigan has far more swingers than both Florida and Louisiana. Not to mention, with 152,015 mobile homes, Michigan is in the top 10 of most manufactured housing units in the U.S.

Who's ready for guys who wear Affliction shirts and too much cologne that are married to women who are far too attractive to be with them?

