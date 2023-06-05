How Would You Describe Michigan’s Summer in 4 Words or Less?

Oh, summer in Michigan. The weather is warm (sometimes too warm), the lakes are full of visitors, and, overall, people just seem to be in a better mood.

But, can you really put the magic of Michigan's summer into words? Apparently, on Twitter, you absolutely can. I recently came across a tweet from our very own Governor Gretchen Whitmer that reads,

Michigan's summer in four words. I'll start.

Her post set off a string of replies with people participating in the trend. As it goes on social media, there were quite a few salty responses (no pun intended) but, overall, people understood the assignment.

Here's Michigan summer described in four words or less from actual Michiganders:

You can read all of the replies to the original Tweet here.

However you describe Michigan's summer, there's no doubt you're probably looking for things to do. Especially, if you have kids. Check out these trampoline parks in West Michigan:

