Michigan State Students Have A Plan To Save Our Oceans

Five Spartans have a plan to help the oceans and make some money at the same time

With our oceans becoming so polluted that garbage regularly washes up on the shore line, we are lucky to have 5 Michigan State students and alums that are planning on helping the situation, and the situation is not good. Mlive shared the Ocean Conservancy research that discovered some disturbing information...

Every year, 8 million metric tons of plastic ends up in the world’s oceans, affecting 700 million species. When wildlife like birds and sea turtles ingest plastic, it can cause life-threatening problems.

So how can 5 people from Michigan change the water front? They plan to convert oceanic plastic pollution into water recreation fun. The Michigan State University students and alumni who launched Tydal Aquatics, plan to recycle the beach trash into Snorkels! Then, the team plans to produce swim suits, water-sports and beach gear. The snorkels will hit the shelves sometime this year.

Meet The MSU Team Responsible For 'Tydal Aquatics'...

Troy Albrecht, 22, of Milford, is an MSU alumnus with a degree in business management and a minor entrepreneurship and innovation.

Zach Schneid, 23, of St. Joseph, a senior studying supply chain management with a minor in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Joey Carn, 21, of Novi, is a senior studying supply chain management with a minor in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Alexander Kiiskila, 27, of Romeo, a senior studying business management.

Alexander Windholz 21, of Traverse City, finance major and entrepreneurship plus an innovation minor.