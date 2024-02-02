University of Michigan & Ohio State Most Dangerous Colleges in US

2 Michigan colleges and 2 Ohio colleges made the list of most dangerous campuses in the United States. Did this report get it right?

No college campus in the United States comes close to the amount of violent crimes reported at U of M or Ohio State according to DegreeChoices.com. The website analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Education to create a list of the 27 most dangerous colleges. The numbers for Michigan and Ohio are grim.

In a study released in October of 2023, Degree Choices combed through data from 2019 through 2021 from violent crime reports which include: rape, murder/manslaughter, aggravated assault, and robbery. The numbers below represent actual crime reports not factoring in a per capita average. The data below also represents crimes that happened on college campuses/property only.

5 Most Dangerous College Campuses in the United States

#1. University of Michigan with an astounding 1,468 violent crimes reported between 2019 and 2021.

with an astounding 1,468 violent crimes reported between 2019 and 2021. #2. Ohio State University didn't come close to Michigan but still has a shocking 583 violent crime reports.

didn't come close to Michigan but still has a shocking 583 violent crime reports. #3. UC Berkeley had 242 reports

had 242 reports #4. Xavier University happens to be a private Jesuit university in Cincinnati. That didn't slow down the violent crime as they had 240 reports.

happens to be a private Jesuit university in Cincinnati. That didn't slow down the violent crime as they had 240 reports. #5. The University of Iowa had 225 violent crime reports.

Violent Crime on College Campuses Summary

Ohio had two colleges in the top 5: Ohio State University (2) and Xavier University (4.)

Michigan not only had the #1 campus on this list but the mitten state had two campuses in the top 25: U of M (1) and Michigan State (23.)

Check out the full list of the 27 most dangerous college campuses in the U.S. by clicking here.

