Summer Work Opportunities in Michigan’s State Parks

The Great Lakes State is truly a water-winter wonderland. There is so much to explore across Michigan, no matter the time of year. As we look ahead to a fun-filled summer spent splashing around the lake, hiking the dunes, and camping under the stars, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill hundreds of seasonal positions.

According to the Michigan DNR website more than 1,300 seasonal employees are hired each year to, "help answer visitor questions, register campers, clean park buildings, mow grass, maintain trails and more."

Who Are These Jobs For?

As these are only seasonal positions lodging and accommodations are not provided, but the job allows for flexible scheduling perfect for students, retirees who want to keep busy, or really just any adult age 18 or older who would like to get paid to spend time in Michigan's great outdoors!

There is the opportunity to work up to 1,040 hours between the months of April and October and who knows which other doors this position may lead to. The first step to applying is filling out the interest form on the Michigan DNR website.

According to the job posting the position pays $15.35/hour and all applicants are required to pass a pre-employment drug screening and background check. More details on the position here.

Imagine spending time in some of Michigan's most beautiful destinations. These short-term summer park worker positions are perfect for those laying the foundation for a career in natural resources...You'll have the opportunity to shape the customer experience all while learning valuable skills and working as part of a team.

