Michigan is home to several award-winning restaurants that offer menu items to satisfy any craving. And if you're looking for a juicy, perfectly cooked steak, you'll find one spot named the best steakhouse in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Spot Now Named Best Steakhouse Restaurant In The State

Taste Of Home recently ranked the best steakhouse in every state that's a cut above the rest. The restaurants on the list take special care in sourcing their beef, with many aging the meat in-house and cutting it to order. And you'll find that mouthwatering steak at one spot that's all about the details.

Prime + Proper in Detroit makes the list for its sophisticated decor and an impressive selection of prime cuts of beef. Taste of Home says:

The art deco-inspired decor is impeccable, the wine menu is expansive and every steak is matchless. That’s thanks to Prime + Proper’s in-house butcher that selects and cuts every steak and chop that comes to your table.

While you wait for the finest cut of steak as the main course, start your meal with the Chicken Fried Lobster and the Proper Chopped Salad. Prime + Proper's menu also offers Proper seafood, pork chops, and lamb chops. And no meal is complete without dessert. Try the Peanut Butter Pave or Baklava sundae.

With its exceptional food, elegant ambiance, and impeccable service, Prime + Proper in Detroit has solidified its spot as the best steakhouse in Michigan and the U.S.

