While Michigan has experienced a winter wonderland for the start of December, the trend is expected to continue, with multiple rounds of snow and bitterly cold temperatures anticipated for the week ahead in the Great Lakes state.

Multiple Rounds Of Snow And Arctic Cold For Michigan This Week

Winter doesn't officially start until December 21st, but the weather has certainly given us a preview of what's ahead this season: record cold temperatures and heavy snowfall. According to the National Weather Service, numerous Michigan cities set new record lows for the first week of December, and the Arctic blast that slammed the state earlier this week returns, bringing dangerously cold temperatures in the upcoming forecast.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Sub-zero wind chills have already hit across Michigan, and by later in the week, another Arctic blast could send temperatures tumbling even more. And rounds of snow will follow. According to MLive:

Multiple rounds of snow are expected to impact Michigan through Wednesday, with Winter Weather Advisories and a Winter Storm Warning in effect across portions of the state as lake effect and system snow combine to create hazardous travel conditions.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

According to the long-range outlook from AccuWeather, snow will continue to be accompanied by another shot or two of Arctic cold, as a shift in the Polar Vortex is forecast to keep sending blasts of cold air over the Great Lakes region through mid-December.

The pattern of Alberta clipper systems bringing periodic light to moderate snow, followed by reinforcing shots of cold air, is expected to persist through at least the middle of December.

20 Photos That Reveal the Quiet Beauty of Michigan in Winter From frozen lakes and snow-covered forests to peaceful, illuminated, small-town streets, these 20 shots capture Michigan at its most serene and magical—proof that winter here is a quiet wonderland.