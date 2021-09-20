Michigan Senators Join Push To Reopen Canada

Michigan, U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow are joining a group of Northern border Senate colleagues, asking the Biden administration to allow vaccinated Canadians to travel to the United States. In a letter to President Biden, the senators point out the economic and familial strains caused by the continued restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border. Along with asking the president to lift travel restrictions before October, they’re also asking to create a public plan to reopen land ports of entry to vaccinated Canadians and appoint an interagency lead to spearhead coordination.

“As Senators who represent states along the northern border, our communities have been deeply affected by the restrictions on travel. Many of our communities maintain close professional and personal ties with communities in Canada. Canadians come to our states to conduct business, enjoy recreational opportunities, buy goods, and visit friends and family. The restrictions on non-essential travel across the border have greatly curtailed these activities and led to economic and emotional strain in our communities,” the Senators wrote.

“We appreciate the need to prioritize the health and safety of the American public through reasonable restrictions on international travel,” the Senators continued. “However, we believe that fully vaccinated Canadians should be allowed to safely travel into the United States via land ports of entry. We urge you to lift these restrictions before October, provide a plan for reopening land ports of entry and appoint an interagency lead on U.S.-Canadian border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Canada’s border has already been reopened to vaccinated Americans, as of August 9th. However, the US government has only extended the previous COVID-19 restrictions.