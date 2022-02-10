Michigan Guy Goes Viral When Server Brings Him Actual Screwdriver

I guess he should be glad he didn't order a screwdriver on the rocks. That lunch could have been dangerous.

Before we laugh until we cry watching the viral TikTok below. Let's not be too hard on the Buffalo Wild Wings server. We've all had those moments when we just get it wrong. Sometimes, we get it very wrong. Earlier this week a group of friends was eating at a Michigan Buffalo Wild Wings when a 22-year-old customer ordered a screwdriver. The customer and his friends were both surprised and filled with laughter when the young waitress brought him a flathead screwdriver. He clearly meant the popular drink which is a mix of Vodka and Orange Juice. After the video of the incident went viral on TikTok, the server commented on it.

Warning: The TikTok video below does contain foul language.

The video has been viewed over 2.6 million times in just 4 days. One of the people that saw that video is the server herself. She goes by v3rticallychall3ng3d on the popular social media app. The server left this comment on the video,

holy moly, that's me!!! Yeah, I really didn't know why they wanted a screwdriver, but I found one!! Turns out it wasn't a real screwdriver....😳

Thankfully, the server is taking this viral moment in stride and is not taking herself too seriously. That's evident by the video response she made poking fun at herself for the "screw-up."

