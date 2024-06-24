Michigan Man Goes Viral Busting Illegal Trash Dumper

A fed-up Michigan man went viral hilariously busting illegal trash dumpers.

Andy Didorosi is a Detroit resident who goes by @thatdetroitandy on TikTok where he has over 617 thousand followers. Back in February Andy started a TikTok series called "Garbage Wars." He did this because people were dumping garbage on city-owned land across the street from his business. This playlist currently consists of 16 videos showing people dumping everything from household trash to stolen cars and toxic waste. These videos have been watched millions of times.

That brings us to the hilariously satisfying video that Didorosi uploaded on Saturday. After his security cameras caught a U-Haul truck dumping a load of trash across from his business, he jumped into action. Since the pile of trash contained lots of mail, he contacted the former owner of the trash to find out something interesting. She paid a company to clean out an old home and take her trash to the dump. She has the receipt to prove it. That led Andy to contact that company. And how he handled it was pure gold.

Andy Didorosi Facetimed the company that the woman hired to dump her trash. Andy told the man that he had a bunch of trash that needed to be picked up. As the guy started to give him a quote, he shut him down and showed the trash that his company left behind. Chef's kiss! This phone call was incredibly satisfying. Watch the video below.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: THESE ARE THE 10 MOST MISERABLE CITIES TO LIVE IN IN ALL OF MICHIGAN

These Are The 10 States With The Most Trash In Landfills, Per Capita