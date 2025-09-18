Going for a leisurely scenic drive to check out Michigan's fall foliage? Beware: one of Michigan's most scenic views requires travels on one of the state's riskiest roads.

I know that seems like an understatement given the reputation Michigan has garnered for its ever-deteriorating road conditions (Fix the Damn Roads!) but trust us, this road is not for the faint of heart.

Get our free mobile app

But boy are the views terrific!

Porcupine Mountains Michigan Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash loading...

Standing at 1,979 feet above sea level, Mt. Arvon is the highest natural point in The Mitten. If you wish to take in amazing panoramic views from Michigan's highest point you'll need to travel Up North to the L'Anse area-- but it might not be easy! According to Awesome Mitten, Mount Arvon once had a reputation for,

being one of the most difficult state highpoints to reach due to its remoteness and the maze of logging roads one was required to travel to reach the summit...eleven curvy miles later you reach the top of Mount Arvon.

To reach the summit drivers need to navigate treacherous sections of Skanee Road, named for the nearby town of Skanee, Michigan. Triple A Road also leads a winding path up to Mt. Arvon but eventually you won't see any posted road signs; you might get lucky and find a few symbols painted on trees and that's about it.

Thankfully, modern machines have improved conditions on Skanee Road present-day. As Awesome Mitten adds,

In the past few years...many improvements have been made both to the road leading to the summit and the parking area near the top. The road to Mount Arvon is windy and a bit bumpy, but is drivable if you use caution.

However, it is important to note that while access road conditions have improved over time, the road is only accessible via snowmobile or snowshoe hike in the winter season as it is not plowed in the off-season.

The Highest Point In Michigan